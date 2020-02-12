My Hero Academia Reveals a Slew of New Nomu

My Hero Academia has been dealing with some controversy in its manga, with the revelation of the name of the evil doctor from the Paranormal Liberation Front causing the series to be banned in China due to its reminder of a terrible event in history. With an apology from the series creator Kohei Horikoshi and a change to the evil MD's name moving forward, the manga has started an event that has been hinted at for quite some time. The heroes are beginning to mount their assault on the super villain group that is over 100,000 strong, and it turns out that the villains are even stronger than once believed as they reveal a veritable ton of Nomus that they've held in their back pocket.

With a hero team led by Endeavor attempting to arrest Kyudai Garaki for his crimes, some of the professional crime fighters are unable to keep their cool. Present Mic, whose former deceased friend is being used for genetic material for the Nomu, screams in the evil scientist's face and nearly kills him out of a blind rage. Luckily for the doctor, the Nomu spring to life and shockingly kill Garaki, revealing the fact that it is a double thanks in part to the use of Twice's Quirk to duplicate anything.

Luckily for the heroes, they came to this battle prepared, with the high speed hero of Mirko bouncing through Nomu like a hot knife through butter. With the genetic experiments reduced to rubble, the bunny hero comes across the real Garaki, hinting that the heroes may have the upper hand against the Paranormal Liberation Front, for now anyway.

The Nomu have been a terrifying concept since the first season of My Hero Academia, presented as threats that are on the same level as All Might at his strongest. As the villains have only grown stronger and the mad doctor has had more time to improve upon his previous work, it will be interesting to see if the Nomu has grown ever stronger in the upcoming war!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.