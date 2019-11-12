Awesome My Hero Academia Cosplay Unites The Big 3

One of the biggest new aspects of My Hero Academia that was introduced toward the tail end of the third season has been the “Big Three”. Three of the most powerful and renown students attending UA Academy, including the likes of Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki, the trio hit the scene by immediately managing to defeat Class 1-A at the university. Now, with the fourth season in full swing, the Big Three will have an even bigger role to play with the development of the younger students as well as the inevitable battle against the current leader of the Yakuza, Overhaul.

Instagram User Sei.Han shared this amazing cosplay that brings to life the optimistic trio who are looking to leave their marks on the world by excelling at UA Academy as well as becoming a part of work studies that have them patrolling the streets of their city, looking to fight evil at every turn:

Breaking down each of their quirks, Mirio has the ability to turn intangible, which may not seem so powerful on its own, but the hero Lemillion manages to put it to amazing use during his hero career. Nejire has the ability to transform her vitality into shock waves that she can channel toward her enemies. Finally, Tamaki has the strangest abilities of the group, managing to transform parts of his body into whatever he has recently eaten. Each of the Big Three have their own unique roles to play this season, though Mirio will be featured the most of the trio thanks to his connection with Midoriya.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.