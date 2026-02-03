Acclaimed Series’ Beloved Character Gets a New Look Before Anime’s Return

One of the most beloved historical fantasy series, Yona of the Dawn by Kusanagi Mizuho, concluded its manga in December 2025 after 16 years of serialization. The manga debuted in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009, and it released new chapters on a monthly schedule. The series won readers’ hearts with its unique premise and gorgeous art before its popularity skyrocketed in 2014 with the anime debut. The anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot concluded its first season in 2015 with 24 episodes without ever confirming a sequel. The series only continued to grow more popular over the years, before fans’ pleas were heard as the anime got renewed for a sequel season in December last year.

The announcement was made right alongside the final chapter, which hyped fans even more as they got something new to look forward to even after the story’s ending. As fans await an update on the sequel, Mizuho shared a new visual of Soo-Won on her official X handle. The special visual was shared to commemorate Soo-Won’s birthday on February 2nd. The author explains she drew a rough sketch since she is busy with work, but fans admire her art nonetheless. The visual captures the character’s soft smile and bright eyes as he is wearing his usual robe.

Soo-Won Remains One of The Most Complex Characters in Yona of the Dawn

Soo-Won is one of the most crucial and complex characters of the series, who betrayed his childhood friends for a grand purpose. While his childhood memories were filled with playing and having fun with Hak and Yona in Hiryuu Castle, he knew he had to take a drastic step to change the awful state of the Kouka Kingdom. On the night of Yona’s 16th birthday, when the princess was determined to marry him, Soo-Won killed her father, King Il.

After seeing that Yona witnessed her father’s murder, Soo-Won attempted to silence her, but luckily, Hak came just in time to save her. After Hak and Yona fled the castle, Soo-Won took the throne for himself, which originally belonged to Yona. Regardless of his actions, he became one of the best rulers the country had ever seen, striving to improve the lives of those who were suffering under King Il’s rule. While Hak and Yona journeyed across the kingdom and beyond the border, Soo-Won wasn’t staying still either.

Although the first season only reveals a brief glimpse at the character, the manga explores his actions as well as his heartbreaking reunion with his friends. The first season of the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can also buy the episodes on Apple TV and Prime Video. Both the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes are available on the official Viz Media website. All releases after Volume 45 have yet to share their English release date, although we might get more updates.

