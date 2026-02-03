Gintama Hypes Anime Return With New Remake Movie Trailer

Gintama is coming back to screens with a new remake anime, and fans have gotten a new look at what’s being changed with a new trailer showing off the feature film in action. Gintama is now in the midst of a major 20th anniversary celebration that a franchise only it can have. First kicking off in 2023 to commemorate the anniversary of Hideaki Sorachi’s original manga debut with Shonen Jump, it was then announced that the anniversary celebration would continue through at least 2026 to mark the 20th anniversary of its official anime adaptation.

Gintama is thus kicking off a huge year for the 20th anniversary celebration as it gets ready to hit theaters with a full remake film for the Yoshiwara in Flames arc. This might technically be a compilation film taking the anime’s original version of the arc and bringing it to theaters like seen with past releases, but this one is getting an upgrade with some brand new animated fight sequences and more surprises in store. There’s even an IMAX version of the film hitting in Japan too and you can check it out in action below.

What to Know for Gintama’s New Remake Movie

Gintama’s new Yoshiwara in Flames arc movie is currently scheduled to make its debut across theaters in Japan on February 13th, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this time. The new film will even be getting an IMAX release when it hits in Japan, and it’s certainly going to highlight how much of the classic anime has been fully redone for the new film release. It’s going to include some brand new scenes, and even characters who weren’t seen in the original TV anime version (as can be seen in the trailer).

This new Gintama film collects materials from Episodes 139 through 146 of the original TV anime, and introduces fans to a completely new character named Enkaku, who will be voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi in the film. Naoya Ando directed the new film for BN Pictures. Taku Kishimoto provided the script, and Shinji Takeuchi serves as chief animation director and provided character designs for the remake. But as we get ready for more of Gintama, fans are curious to see what’s next for the 20th anniversary.

What’s Next for Gintama?

As Gintama continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the franchise has announced it’s going to be releasing all sorts of new projects. This includes the many compilation films that we have seen release in Japan over the last few years, and the recent spinoff anime series. But this is definitely one of the biggest remakes for the franchise yet thanks to how much has been re-animated for the new experience. Unfortunately, it all seems exclusive to Japan at the moment.

Gintama has been going all out to celebrate its anniversary for the past few years, and it’s something only a wacky series like it can get away with. Despite technically being over for the last few years as well, we’ve seen all sorts of new projects keeping the franchise alive anyway.

