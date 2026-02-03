My Hero Academia Finally Animates Midnight’s Wildest Hero Look

My Hero Academia has finally brought Midnight’s wildest hero gear to the anime with the first look at a major new arc coming next. My Hero Academia might have aired its final TV series episode last year, but the franchise has been going strong in 2026 with the return of its official prequel anime series. This series has been revealing what the hero world was like years before Izuku Midoriya enrolled in U.A. Academy, and it’s getting ready to show off even more with a new flashback arc looking into Shota Aizawa’s mysterious past.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has announced that the prequel anime is officially kicking off its adaptation of the Aizawa School Days arc with its next episode. This is a special arc that looks deep into Aizawa’s past that was only hinted at in the main My Hero Academia series, and fills in some gaps that fans will want to see in action to get the full picture. This means Midnight’s wildest hero gear is going to be brought to life at last, and the first look has been revealed ahead of its anime debut.

My Hero Academia Anime Debuts Midnight’s Wildest Hero Gear

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Midnight’s hero gear has been at the center of debate since My Hero Academia began as it was revealed she was an “erotic” hero who had the ability to spread a powder through the exposing of her skin. This would inform her entire heroic identity, and thus she barely covered that skin with tights. For the anime adaptation of her hero costume, the tights over her skin had their color changed to make it clear she wasn’t just outright naked. But hilariously, this was far from her raunchiest hero look.

It turns out that her initial hero costume in her time at U.A. Academy was much more revealing. Not yet wearing the tights seen in the main series, Midnight’s hero gear didn’t really cover too much while she was a student. This is something that is ultimately brought up in the prequel arc, and now anime fans will get to see it in action with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ future episodes. This is only one of the major reasons that fans will want to see the prequel arc, but it’s another major reason to keep track of it.

What Is My Hero Academia’s School Days Arc?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially announced that the Aizawa School Days arc is going to begin with the next episode of the second season, and this is one of the biggest arcs from the prequel series. One of the big reveals during My Hero Academia‘s final war between the heroes and villains was that Kurogiri has a body that once belonged to Shota Aizawa and Present Mic’s friend, but fans never really got to see more of how it all meant for the series on a whole.

The main series’ focus on such a wide range of characters meant that it couldn’t really dedicate too much to a single story, and it’s why Aizawa’s own backstory ended up being fleshed out in the prequel series. It will close the loop on what fans saw in the original series, and helps to explain why Aizawa ultimately decided to become a hero that we see in the main series to come.

