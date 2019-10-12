Majestic My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Todoroki’s Fantasy Look to Life

With Season Four of My Hero Academia arriving, every character seemingly got a second or two of spotlight in the premiere for, arguably, the most popular anime return of the season. While not getting a moment of action per se, Todoroki is noted among one of the candidates who could potentially be the “heir to All Might”, having made his way to the finals of the UA Academy Sports Festival Tournament. One fan decided to honor the son of Endeavor, with a medieval fantasy makeover, just in time for one of the biggest moments in My Hero Academia to date!

Instagram User Sanny_Cosplay revealed this cosplay that mimics one of the ending themes of My Hero Academia, where each student in Class 1-A was given a stylish, medieval fantasy makeover for themselves and their costumes that they have made so popular:

Todoroki, in the manga, is currently following his father, the current number one hero Endeavor, in a brand new way. Beginning a new work study alongside Midoriya and Bakugo, the fire/ice hero is attempting to become a hero all his own while following in his father’s shadow, yet still resenting how his dad treated him while he was growing up. Still, his need to surpass his dad has made Todoroki into one of the strongest heroes in Class 1-A and its clear that he’ll continue to get even more powerful as time goes on.

What do you think of this unique cosplay that brings the hot and cold hero into the real world within a fantasy setting? What do you think will happen to Todoroki in season four? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.