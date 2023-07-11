My Hero Academia Unleashes Toga's Biggest Clone Attack Yet

Of all the villains that have been introduced in My Hero Academia's history, perhaps none have become more popular than Toga. Hitting the scene as a new recruit to the League of Villains once the Hero Killer Stain fell, revelations regarding Toga's back story have also opened the door to amplifying her superpowers. Thanks to the "My Villain Academia Arc", the blood-sucking antagonist came to the realization that she could use the Quirks of others, causing a major headache for our heroes in the current final saga of the series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 393, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. While we've witnessed some major battles in this final saga such as the Todoroki Clan taking on Dabi and the start of Deku and Shigaraki's long-awaited rematch, Toga's uprising might be one of the biggest challenges to Hero Society. On top of managing to gulp down Twice's blood and thus have access to his powers, Toga can also have each of the clones take on the appearance and powers of others. This has Uravity front and center facing down hundreds, if not thousands, of opponents.

(Photo: Shueisha)

During one immense display of Toga's empowered Quirk, a news reporter breaks down the horrifying implications that the villain's strength has on Hero Society, "Quirks will grow stronger with every generation until no one can hope to control them. Over the years, we've often heard whispers of that Doomsday Theory. Well here it is coming to a head today. This one girl, her emotions are transforming the very world."

Rather than attempting to kill Toga, Ochaco has taken a drastically different approach in attempting to cease her reign of terror. In stating that she's envious of Toga, Uravity reveals what might be a new evolution for her own Quirk as she is able to make people and things float without physically touching them. Begging to talk about "romance", Uravity is trying one last attempt to talk Toga down.

Do you think Toga can find redemption after her nefarious deeds throughout the series? Will Uravity manga to survive the Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.