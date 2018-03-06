‘My Hero Academia’ Gets ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Makeover

My Hero Academia has made a major impact in the anime and manga fandom ever since its release, and fans have imagined the characters in all sorts of situations. Kohei Horikoshi’s designs are so well made they lend themselves to any sort of portrayal.

Which means that the characters are perfect for crossover fan-art, and one fan made the unbelievably fitting decision to mash My Hero Academia with Cowboy Bebop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Bebop! Check out more from the artist here: https://t.co/1leOk5RD4R pic.twitter.com/0jgAXCi6iY — Loot Anime (@lootanime) March 4, 2018

Artist Justin Leyva drew up a surprisingly effective My Hero Academia art depicting main characters Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka in the well-crafted outfits of Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop. Midoriya gets the extra dash of coolness he needs (especially given how well his hair matches Spike’s), and it’s especially great seeing the cheerful Ochaco don Faye’s scantily clad outfit.

If this art has gotten your attention, you should check out Leyva’s portfolio (which you can find here) which features equally as impressive art pieces of other anime series such as KonoSuba, One Punch Man, Fate/Apocrypha, Gabriel Dropout, A Silent Voice, and even Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World –.

It’s great timing for this fan-art as the third season of My Hero Academia is set to release soon. If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

For those unfamiliar with Cowboy Bebop, the series was first created by Sunrise in 1998. It was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno. Set in the year 2071, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop.