‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Gives ‘Bleach’ A Fanboy Shoutout

Tite Kubo’s Bleach was one of the pillars of Weekly Shonen Jump before it ended in 2016, and has since held notoriety among many fans. This surprisingly even includes the creator of My Hero Academia.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi gave a neat fan shoutout to the series with his latest Weekly Shonen Jump comment hyping up the release of Bleach’s anniversary art book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horikoshi’s comment in Issue 3: The Bleach artbook will come tomorrow. I feel the same as back when I used to wait for Santa. pic.twitter.com/gdgNcUnDSY — ノーネーム (@iceemperor_mh) December 14, 2018

As noted by @iceemperor_mh on Twitter, Horikoshi’s latest author comment in Weekly Shonen Jump states, “The Bleach artbook will come tomorrow. I feel the same as when I used to wait for Santa.” This is a lovely shoutout from a current creator in Weekly Shonen Jump and it goes to show just how prolific of a series Bleach really was. Horikoshi is just as excited of a fan as everyone else is, and can’t wait to tear into the new Bleach release.

The artbook he’s referring to is Bleach JET, which is a special anniversary celebration for the series collecting over 700 pieces of unseen and previously seen art for the series with a grand total of 500 pages overall. It is a big moment for fans of the series as art revealed in the new book features a look at older versions of Ichigo and Rukia’s children, and even a much anticipated look at Ichigo’s final Shikai.

Horikoshi’s own work is popular in its own right as well as My Hero Academia has quickly become one of the major standouts of Weekly Shonen Jump in a short time since its original debut. Like Bleach, it’s hugely popular in both Japan and outside territories so maybe one day My Hero Academia will see it’s own 700 art piece strong artbook as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

As for Bleach, it was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.