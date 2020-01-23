My Hero Academia Creator Has a Big Question About Season 4B

With Overhaul finally defeated in the first arc of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, the heroes are licking their wounds and mourning their dead following the colossal struggle against the Yakuza. With Lemillion now powerless and Midoriya returning to the rest of his class, the series is giving the kids a much needed break with the upcoming arc that focuses on the students kicking back and planning for the Cultural Festival. A festival held by the students of UA Academy, the creator of My Hero Academia has asked a very important question about just how it will be translated from the manga!

Warning! Minor Spoilers Ahead For the Cultural Festival Arc, Part Two of Season Four, are approaching so steer clear if you want to go in blind!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of the Cultural Festival sees the students of UA Academy putting their talents to good use, with Class 1-A, as seen from the trailer, forming a rock band under the tutelage of the explosive hero that is Bakugo. What isn’t shown is the talents of Class 1-B, the students that are trying to reach the same level, and perhaps excel past, their fellow classmates. 1-B puts on a play that is both hilarious and uses several ridiculous pop culture references that may not make their way to North American shores.

Twitter User AitaikiMochi shared the translated question from franchise creator, Kohei Horikoshi, who asks the question how the anime will handle Class 1-B’s play, which is hilariously named “Romeo, Juliet, And The Prisoner Of Azakaban: The Return Of The Kings”:

Horikoshi: “I wonder how they’re going to do the ‘Romeo & Juliet and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ part.” https://t.co/lcBfUm2bBt — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 21, 2020

Having Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and even Star Wars references used in this play may be a bit tricky when it comes to copyright and trademark laws here in North America, so it definitely should be interesting to see how they are able to pull this one off.

What are your thoughts on “Romeo, Juliet, And The Prisoner of Azkaban: Return Of The Kings” being used in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.