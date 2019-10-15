My Hero Academia Creator Wins Harvey Award for Best Manga

My Hero Academia is having a banner year. Aside from having Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A returning for a fourth season, and with a second feature length film dropping later this year, the anime franchise also managed to win a Harvey Award for “Best Manga” of 2019. Though the competition was tough, the students of UA Academy, and more specifically creator Kohei Horikoshi, managed to take home the gold and be awarded the top spot for this year’s Harvey Awards.

Viz Media shared the amazing news via their Official Twitter Account, making sure to tag Kohei’s individual Twitter Account in order for fans to wish their best to the creator who is responsible for one of the most popular anime franchises of the day:

As mentioned earlier, Horikoshi had some stiff competition to take home the Harvey Award for Best Manga, including Frankenstein and Smashed by Junji Ito, Our Dreams At Dusk, and Mob Psycho 100 to name a few. My Hero Academia has recently knocked it out of the park, not just with the anime debut of the fourth season but with the amazing battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro in the manga.

The two villainous organizations of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberations Army came to blows in the manga recently, with Shigaraki’s organization taking home the victory along with the resources of the latter. Now operating under the name of the Paranormal Liberation Front, the group has over 100,000 members and is one of the greatest threats that the heroes of this universe have ever seen. With the number two hero Hawks operating undercover to bring the villains down, will it be enough?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.