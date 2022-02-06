My Hero Academia Creator Shares Spider-Man: No Way Home Reaction

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has revealed his reaction to the newest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home! Horikoshi’s long time love of Western superhero comics is no surprise to fans of the series as many nods and references have been slipped into the pages of My Hero Academia over the years, and that has been especially true for the creator’s noted favorite hero, Marvel’s Spider-Man. In fact, these references to Spider-Man comics and famous moments have been some of the most direct shout outs and Easter Eggs in the series so far.

With a new Spider-Man film making its way through theaters around the world and bringing in much of the franchise’s film history, many fans have been wondering what the My Hero Academia creator had thought of the new film. The mangaka has been quite busy making his way through the franchise’s Final Act, but a comment shared with fans in the newest issue of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that Horikoshi not only was able to finally see Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s now his new favorite.

As seen in the author comments for the newest issue (as provided by Viz Media), Horikoshi’s reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home is as such, “I watched Spider-Man! I never thought my favorite movie of all time would change at my age.” So while it’s a brief reaction, it’s clear that the creator had such a good time with the film that it’s now his new favorite movie of all time. For such a successful Marvel and Sony Pictures venture, the film can now add this seal of approval as another feather in its cap.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is somehow still making its way through theaters around the world, and as for My Hero Academia, the newest chapters of the series can now be read completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, it is currently scheduled to return with Season 6 later this Fall as it prepares for the major war between the villains and the heroes.

via Viz Media