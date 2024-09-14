My Hero Academia Creator Shares His Best Take on Tokoyami Yet

The war rages on in My Hero Academia's anime as the television show's seventh season inches toward its season finale. As the conflict continues to see the tides of power move from the heroes to the villains, Class 1-A's students are standing up in the face of All For One, Shigaraki, and their seemingly unlimited number of villains. While the latest episode saw the likes of Hawks, Deku, Kurogiri, Lady Nagant, and more receive their fair share of screen time, there is one young hero who might be the MVP. To celebrate Tokoyami's biggest moment, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a new take on the crime fighter and Dark Shadow.

Tokoyami might only be a student but that isn't stopping the wielder of Dark Shadow from playing a significant role in the fight against All For One. Joining his mentor, Hawks, the bird-faced hero has been working with the number two hero, Endeavor, and Earphone Jack in a bid to take down the "demon lord". While the heroes managed to knock the big bad down to the point wherein All For One used his trump card, Eri's rewind Quirk, the fight is far from over. As was seen in the latest installment, Tokoyami and Dark Shadow have unleashed their ultimate attack.

My Hero Academia: Tokoyami Gets a New Lease on Life

Now that My Hero Academia's manga has ended, creator Kohei Horikoshi clearly has plenty of time on his hands. As of the writing of this article, the manga artist hasn't confirmed that the series will continue via a sequel, as Horikoshi seems to have said all he has to say when it comes to Class 1-A's story. Thanks to this fact, Kohei has been creating some detailed new art to accompany each new anime episode and it seems likely he will continue to do so for season seven and beyond.

Tokoyami's Ultimate Attack Explained

Tokoyami's Dark Shadow isn't so much a Quirk as a living being that has been with the bird-faced crime fighter throughout the majority of his life. While the shadowy figure has given Tokoyami quite a few advantages in past battles, the light is one thing that is a big weakness for Dark Shadow. Thanks to the battle against All For One, Tokoyami has employed his ultimate attack, pumping Dark Shadow to a level that anime fans have never seen before.

As the clouds gather and Dabi's flames are brought low, Dark Shadow is now able to grow to a size that might put Godzilla to shame. Titled Black Abyss: Light of Baldur, Tokoyami's ultimate attack is positioned to cause All For One more than a few problems as the shadows envelop the demon lord to finish off the anime's latest episode. Pushed against the wall, all the heroes young and old are giving it their all to make sure Hero Society survives.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Anime Future

My Hero Academia's seventh season only has a few episodes left before it comes to a close. While an eighth season hasn't been confirmed, it seems like a safe bet that the next season will be the anime's last if it continues to follow its source material. On the movie front, the fourth film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next, arrives in North America next month as a new villain, Dark Might, hits a little too close to home for Class 1-A.

Want to follow along with UA Academy's anime exploits? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Class 1-A.