My Hero Academia Finally Acknowledges a Budding Class 1-A Romance

My Hero Academia knows how to tug on our emotions, and season six proves the anime hasn't lost its touch. In just a few episodes, all of our heroes are back on the podium, and fans are as eager as they are scared to see how they do in their brewing war. War is on the way, and in its most recent episode, My Hero Academia acknowledged a budding Class 1-A romance in the anime.

The whole thing came courtesy of Midnight funnily enough as she gave one of our favorites some advice. After being pulled for the frontlines, Kaminari is understandably terrified to go to battle, and he is seen struggling to find motivation. It does not take long for Midnight to notice, so she tells the boy to protect the thing most important to his heart as motivation. And what is that thing?

KAMIJIROU CANON pic.twitter.com/SxBrTE0FbY — KamiJirou | Kaminari x Jirou (@kamijiroucrumbs) October 8, 2022

Well, it is more a 'who' rather than 'what' in the end. Kaminari can only think of Jirou back in the forest, and those thoughts push him to fight through the fear.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to geek over the boy's feelings regardless of vague they might be. It has been clear for some time that Kaminari and Jirou share a unique relationship. And as this latest episode goes on, Kaminari makes that clear when a flashback goes live. It shows the boy practicing guitar even when his fingers hurt just to make Jirou happy. And if that isn't a sign of a smitten boy, what is?

What did you make of this cute cutaway in My Hero Academia? Are you liking season six so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.