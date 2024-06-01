My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Fiendish Art of Toga And Dabi

My Hero Academia's seventh anime season is well underway, finishing up Shigaraki's fight against Star And Stripe while also revealing the identity of UA Academy's traitor. As the heroes prepare for war, the villains aren't resting on their laurels as they are still aiming to create a world where strength is king. As Shigaraki continues to heal from his recent fight and All For One continues to pull some strings, Toga and Dabi get a quiet moment before the final fight begins and creator Kohei Horikoshi has new art to celebrate.

In the fifth episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, we witness Toga taking a walk down memory lane as she relives some of the harshest moments of her earlier days. Ostracized by both the general public and her parents for her love of sucking down vials of blood, the young villain wants a world where her tendencies won't make her a pariah. As she wanders out of her childhood home, she is confronted by Dabi, the son of Endeavor and brother to Shoto Todoroki. Prepping for the next big stage of the conflict between heroes and villains, the pair discuss one major ace up the League of Villains' sleeves.

My Hero Academia: Toga x Dabi

Kohei Horikoshi will routinely release new art when it comes to new anime episodes of My Hero Academia airing. To no one's surprise, the mangaka has decided to focus on the blood-drinking villain and her fire-manipulating cohort. Rest assured, both Toga and Dabi are sure to play major roles in the remainder of this season and the battle that will bring the beloved shonen series to a close.

As it stands, the seventh season of the anime has not been billed as the show's last. While the manga has already finished the final fight on its pages, Horikoshi has stated that the "Epilogue Arc" is planned to be a long one, meaning that we could still see several chapters that lay out what the future holds for Hero Society. When My Hero Academia does end, the grand finale is sure to be one that will rock the anime world to its core.

