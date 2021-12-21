My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Deku’s New Hero Costume

My Hero Academia is teasing Izuku Midoriya’s next hero costume with the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of the series! Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has released its final new issue of 2021, and this means that all of the series in it are ending the year on some pretty huge cliffhangers given we won’t see how these resolve until January. This is especially true for My Hero Academia as not only is the series gearing up for its final battle, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi even revealed that the series will likely end within a year if all goes as planned.

Izuku and the members of Class 1-A are getting ready for their next move against the villains, and while they are still reeling from the major traitor reveal, it has also presented a unique opportunity for them to move forward. But given how Izuku’s costume had been damaged beyond repair throughout his stint as a vigilante, he’s going to need some quick fixes and improvements for his gear. Meaning he’s about to get some costume upgrades, and maybe a new look altogether with the help from the finally returning Mei Hatsume.

Cha[ter 338 of the series sees Izuku and the other heroes figuring out what to do next following the traitor reveal, and while we don’t get to find out what their plan of action is just yet, it was revealed that the heroes are ready to move. As they get ready for the final battle, Tenya Iida and Izuku realize that they need to fix their costumes since both of their gear was destroyed during Izuku’s final fight with Class 1-A when they brought him in. Wanting to leave nothing to chance, Izuku contacts Mei Hatsume once again.

Heading to the Development Studio, the door explodes once again and Hatsume and Izuku reunite with one another for the first time in quite a while. This also means Izuku’s about to change his gear again for the first time in a while, and given how much had shifted from his time as Dark Deku, Izuku’s next hero costume is going to be dramatically different not only to work with all of his new abilities, but also potentially serve as his final costume for the series overall.

That reunion is a lot more intense too, so what do you think? Are you happy to see Mei Hatsume return? What are you hoping to see from Deku's next costume?