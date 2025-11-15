My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Adorable Aizawa/Eri Art Before Series Finale

The end is nigh for the students of UA Academy’s Class 1-A, with My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation only having a handful of episodes left before its finale. While the shonen superhero universe is planning to remain a part of the airwaves thanks to the return of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes next year, Deku and his classmates can’t say the same. With My Hero Academia’s manga ending last year, creator Kohei Horikoshi has had plenty of time on his hands when it comes to creating original art. As the final episode approaches, the artist has brought together Eraserhead and Eri one more time.

Both Eraserhead and Eri have proven themselves to be powerhouses in the world of Quirks, though the latter might have one of the most powerful abilities in their shared universe. Eri’s “Rewind” ability has the power to bring back Quirks lost, while healing almost any damage done to one’s body, and even with the young girl still not fully mastering her powers, she remains a valuable asset for Hero Society. Luckily, while Eri still has a long way to go before mastering her power, Aizawa is working with her to become the next generation of hero. Despite Eraserhead’s grim demeanor, he has become a perfect mentor to Eri, and you can see their relationship on display with Horikoshi’s artwork below.

Aizawa’s Story Isn’t Done

Studio BONES

Even with My Hero Academia’s anime ending next month, this doesn’t mean that Eraserhead is leaving the small screen entirely. One of the biggest aspects of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is that it explores UA Academy’s past, and while its first season has focused on Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step, expect the future of the spin-off to travel back to the past. Long before protecting the city streets and becoming a teacher to the next generation, Aizawa was a student at the superhero training school. While not confirmed, the upcoming second season might start poking its nose into Eraserhead’s origins.

One major aspect of My Hero Academia that wasn’t fully fleshed out in the main anime series was the early friendship of Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and Oboro. As anime fans shockingly learned, Oboro died in an early adventure, only to be brought back by All For One as the villainous Kurogiri. While Oboro and Aizawa’s friendship was teased, Vigilantes will fully flesh out the bond that the two shared.

As for the present, major villains like All For One, Dabi, Toga, and Spinner have been defeated in the final war, but this doesn’t mean that Deku and company are in the clear. Shigaraki is the last villain standing, but is still the most powerful antagonist introduced in the anime adaptation. With Izuku Midoriya unleashing one last gambit to take him down, it will be interesting to see if Eraserhead and many of the other heroes survive this battle to end the series.

