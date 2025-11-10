My Hero Academia Anime Confirms How Many Episodes Are Left Before It Ends (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

My Hero Academia has officially reached the climax of the anime’s final season, and has revealed just how many episodes are left before it all comes to an end. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON kicked off the anime’s final run of episodes this October as part of the ongoing Fall 2025 anime schedule, and the first half of the season has been working through the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. With Deku now reaching a major turning point in his fight against Shigaraki, there won’t be much of the anime left to go before hitting its ultimate conclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the release of the sixth episode this past weekend, My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has now released a special trailer highlighting the fact that the series is now in the midst of its climax for Deku and Shigaraki. But the franchise has also confirmed that there are only five episodes left to go before it ends, meaning that this final season is going to be running for 11 episodes in total and that’s much shorter than the 12 or 13 episode run that fans had been hoping for.

My Hero Academia’s Anime Will Ends In Five Episodes

Play video

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has been playing coy with the number of episodes it was going to have for its final wave. When the cour began earlier this Fall, the home media listings for the season in Japan did not confirm the episode count before. Just noting that it was going to fit within two Blu-ray/DVD volumes and last a single cour of episodes, it’s now been revealed that there are going to be 11 episodes in total. It’s a fairly short run for a final season of a long running action franchise like this, and that might be a bummer to fans.

As this final season has been adapting the final ten or so chapters from Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga the way it was when it hit Shonen Jump magazine last year, this number of episodes for the final season does make sense. It’s all lining up, but it unfortunately might also tease that this final season is going to end with My Hero Academia‘s anime ultimately feeling incomplete with its adaptation. But that also might not be the fault of the staff or planning department behind the anime’s final season either.

What Does This Mean for My Hero Academia’s Ending?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

If My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is indeed going to be 11 episodes long, it might mean that much of the additional material released with the manga’s final volume could be left on the cutting room floor. In the year following the manga’s finale, Horikoshi returned to the series with two additional chapters exploring more of the series beyond its original final chapter. Two additional epilogues helped to flesh out that ending and expand on those characters involved, and was the ending that fans have come to accept.

If the anime is going to end with just the material that was seen in Shonen Jump, there might be a mixed response based on how that all goes. The original ending did have some fun impact, but also led to a debate that ran for several months as fans wondered whether or not it was a fitting ending for Deku. Then when the epilogue chapters released, those debates were finally put to bed. But we’ll have to see how that works out for the anime’s take on it all.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!