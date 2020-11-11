My Hero Academia: What Does The Future Hold For Dabi Now?

My Hero Academia has (finally) revealed the secret of Dabi's real name and origin - and while not surprising, it certainly is a game-changer. (SPOILERS) As it turns out, Dabi is in fact Toya Todoroki, the son of Enji/Endeavor and eldest brother of Shoto Todoroki. Now that Dabi has put all of that out in the open (including a nation-wide broadcast), there's about to be an all-out fight within the Todoroki family. Beyond that initial conflict, however, there is a looming question about where Dabi's character arc goes from here. My Hero Academia has found a new big bad - and he may just break the entire world!

The current "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of My Hero Academia has taken time and space to reframe Dabi's character - even before this latest major origin reveal in chapter 290. During a battle with Hawks, Dabi revealed that the League of Villains has always just been a means to an end for him. Dabi's real goal has been to deliver a Joker-style psychological blow to pro hero society, forever fracturing society's confidence in its protectors.

Dabi may have just achieved that, with his video confession that's been broadcast all over the country. In revealing that a sadistic pyro serial killer and League of Villains member was actually created by the nation's top hero, Dabi has forced society to question pro heroes and what they actually accomplish and if they should be the sole authorized users of quirks in society. Dabi and Endeavor are about to have a major battle, and if Enji Todoroki falters in the face of his son, then Dabi could strike another big blow by taking out society's new Symbol of Peace.

Regardless of what happens with Endeavor, Dabi has been revealed to be much more than just the psychotic sadist his been portrayed as, to this point. In his taunt to Endeavor and Shoto, Dabi reveals that he's the one who orchestrated the battles and events that led to Endeavor's rise to become the new Symbol of Peace; he also got Enji to do the necessary soul-searching that led him to reconcile with the Todoroki family. The point of building his father up was Dabi's sadistic endgame wish to pull him back down and pull his family apart. That's a level of strategy and sadism that's greater than anything Tomura Shigaraki has pulled off, marking Dabi as a new kind of big bad threat to My Hero Academia'sworld.

One big question to answer before plotting Dabi's future as a villain mastermind is just how much Shigaraki knew about his teammate. Shigaraki's battle with Endeavor earlier in the War arc seemed to suggest that he indeed knows full well what kind of card he had in his deck. With Dabi now fully revealed, it's frightening to think what they might do together next.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.