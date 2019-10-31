DC Comics Creator Scott Snyder Embraces All Might for Halloween

Every where you look, it seems like you just can’t escape the adventures of Midoria, All Might and the rest of the UA Academy in My Hero Academia. Whether they make appearances in the world of sports or through a bevy of merchandise, it seems that these anime super heroes are also the characters of choice for many folks’ Halloweens. One such family happens to be that of Scott Snyder, the legendary writer at DC Comics, who decided to honor All Might by posting his Halloween costume from last year with the denizens of the popular franchise.

Scott Snyder posted the previous Halloween picture with his family on his Official Twitter Account dressing up as All Might, Midoriya, Bakugo, and Ochaco, uniting the world of comic books and anime in one epic, costumed photo:

#tbt Halloween last year at Disney- j was a trooper, already 2 months pregnant with quinn pic.twitter.com/d2Eoy2ET40 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) October 31, 2019

The prominent writer at DC Comics is responsible for some of the biggest Batman and Justice League stories in recent memory. With Batman, Snyder established such threats as the Court of Owls and a Joker that wore his own detached face on his head. In his recent run on the Justice League book, Snyder has crossed across the multiverse in order to establish Lex Luthor as not just a threat to Superman’s team, but rather the entire DC Universe. Luthor’s plan, stemming from Snyder’s story, is the big comic book event titled “The Year Of The Villain” which has been injected into a number of different comics.

My Hero Academia, as you well know, has recently returned for its fourth season with a villain that can go pound for pound with the Joker in his level of dangerous, Overhaul. The head of the Yakuza has already clashed with the League of Villains, killing one of their members and maiming another.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.