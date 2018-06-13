‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Need To Know If THAT Hero Just Died

My Hero Academia has done a lot of things during its run, but death has escaped it. The Hero Killer Stain may have had his victims, but fans didn’t see the madman off anyone in realtime, but All For One would be the one to change that. So, you can see why the fandom is freaking out over Best Jeanist right now.

If you caught up with My Hero Academia this weekend, you will know why fans are praying for Best Jeanist. The No. 4 hero found himself in a terrifying predicament when his team came under fire from All For One. The baddie showed up and knocked the group back with an explosive Quirk, but Best Jeanist was able to save them. However, he had trouble saving himself.

In a bid to save Bakugo Katsuki from the villain, Best Jeanist acted despite his fear. After saving Mt. Lady and he rest, the hero used his Quirk to fight All For One, but the older man was too strong. With a simple flick, the villain skewered the No. 4 hero through the gut with a large projectile, and Best Jeanist went down hard.

Yes, there was blood everywhere. Yes, fans are still freaking out. It can’t be avoided.

All For One appreciated Best Jeanist for his skill, but he didn’t care for his Quirk in the end. After impaling the hero, the villain turned his focus elsewhere while Best Jeanist bled out, leaving fans desperate for an update on his condition.

Of course, the episode ended without giving a clear answer, and the fandom has riot in the aftermath. As you can see below, audiences are dying to know if Best Jeanist is the first big kill to reach My Hero Academia, and fans aren’t being shy with their love for the stylish man.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

for real tho the real MVP goes to my boi Best Jeanist, he managed to save EVERYONE from AFO’s blast AND he went in for his own attack even when he was scared af. Nothing but respect for the No. 4 Hero! pic.twitter.com/Bmzj6kLsW7 — Samchan (@sammystroodle) June 9, 2018

rest in peace best jeanist, he ain’t dead just barely breathing pic.twitter.com/q8Wohg5Wii — lesbian loki (@klancetwt) June 9, 2018

THEY DID NOT HAVE TO KILL MY MAN BEST JEANIST 🙁 pic.twitter.com/pxWoKug75a — cristian (@itscrisxp) June 9, 2018

OHMY GOD BEST JEANIST IS DEAD — ًzee 땡! (@lostgcf) June 9, 2018

bEST JEANIST NOO WHAT T HE H E LL pic.twitter.com/ibbhEyslE3 — ?????? (@lainepngs) June 9, 2018

in loving memory of best jeanist, he’s not dead i just love and worry for him after seeing him get wrecked for the second time — shimura nana, the legend herself (@chloedowee) June 9, 2018

JFC BEST JEANIST GOT HIT THROUGH HIS STOMACH WHAT — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 9, 2018

If Best Jeanist dies, I riot.#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/iLuQh39sTy — Jovial Cartoonist Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) June 6, 2018

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO BEST JEANIST :CCCC pic.twitter.com/eadwTMBPxU — ｗｅｉｒｄ ｄｏｇｇｏ (@_maruchaan_) June 9, 2018

