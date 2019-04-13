Genderbent ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Puts Impressive Spin on Deku

My Hero Academia is a hugely popular series filled to the brim with creative character designs and personalities, and Kohei Horikoshi’s work has inspired all kinds of great work from artists who love the series. This has lead to a wide variety of experimentation which has lead to various new interpretation of the series’ fan favorites.

You could think it would be tough to see the series’ main character Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in a new way, but one artist has taken Deku an impressive new route with this genderbend cosplay of the number one hero-in-training. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡•°☆~ 𝑹𝒆𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒄𝒂 @ 𝑪𝒚𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒐𝒏 ~☆°•♡ (@ineedsugar31) on Apr 4, 2019 at 10:58am PDT

Cosplay artist @ineedsugar31 (who you can find at the link here) shared this genderbent take on Midoriya to Instagram, and it really shakes up his hero look. Trading Deku’s slightly baggier hero costume for a tighter ensemble (which also reveals more skin), @ineedsugar31 proves that Midoriya’s costume design is strong enough to represent any gender fans decide to cosplay the character in. It also goes to show just how strong of a linchpin Midoriya is at the center of My Hero Academia.

Izuku Midoriya is not the only My Hero Academia character coming to life with another gender through cosplay as previous fan efforts have put creative new spins on fan-favorites Kirishima, Bakugo, and even All Might. The series has even inspired cosplay artists to craft creative mash-ups such as Spider-Man’s suit taking cues from Midoriya’s hero costume.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

