My Hero Academia Reveals Slick Deku Cover Art

My Hero Academia has debuted some awesome new cover art for Izuku Midoriya with an upcoming magazine release! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga franchise is now bigger than ever these days. With the manga making its way through an intense new battle in the final act, and a sixth season of the anime now in the works, there are lots of things to look forward to over the next year as the franchise prepares for its next big wave of releases. At the center of this all is Deku, who will have lots on his shoulders for both the anime and manga to come.

Part of why fans tune into every new episode and read through every new chapter from week to week is the fact that while Deku has so much on his shoulders, he’s willing to break through it all and use his One For All power to the max. Resulting in some of the coolest moments of the series so far (and likely much more to come with the sixth season of the anime), Deku is now gracing the cover of an upcoming magazine release with new art from famed animator Yutaka Nakamura, who’s behind some of the anime’s biggest scenes. You can check out the cool new art below as shared by My Hero Academia‘s official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. There has yet to be a concrete release date set for the new episodes yet, but the series will be adapting the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Horikoshi’s original manga series. This arc is a full-on war between the hero and villain forces, and it’s such a big event that the manga’s latest chapters are still in the wake of everything that actually happens within the course of this major battle. That means it’s likely going to be the anime’s biggest season yet.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia will also bring about some major changes that the manga is still exploring, so it’s definitely going to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Especially because we’re bound to get some cool looking moments from Deku and Tomura Shigaraki. What do you think? What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!