‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Comments On THAT Attack From Its Latest Episode

My Hero Academia just aired its most effective episode yet as fans fell in love with Izuku’s big fight with the super powered villain Muscular, and they cannot stop thinking about Izuku’s even bigger attack.

There has been a little confusion about whether or not Izuku’s attack had reached the “one million” percent full power Izuku shouted, but the series creator already cleared this up in the manga!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case anyone is wondering how Deku pulled off that big stunt in today’s #MyHeroAcademia anime episode, here it is. Horikoshi addressed it; coming straight from volume 9. Not too surprising, but cool to see the manga clear it up for people. pic.twitter.com/YlCAPuBiTB — MrNinjaStar (@MrNinjaStar75) April 28, 2018

In Volume 9 of the manga (as spotted by Twitter user @MrNinjaStar75), series creator Kohei Horikoshi explained that Izuku’s “one million” percent attack was really just Izuku’s wishful thinking. Horikoshi actually apologizes with, “I’m honestly sorry it ended up being so opaque. Of course he wasn’t actually putting out 1,000,000 percent, it was merely Izuku’s battle emotional battle cry to psych himself up. Think of it as the abnormal amount of strength people can summon in a crisis.”

So while Izuku’s newly coined Delaware Detroit Smash looked powerful, cool, and did the amount of damage Izuku wanted, it unfortunately was not as strong as Izuku suggested. Then again, the power of suggestion should not be overlooked either.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Were you confused by Izuku’s attack or did you not even notice? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!