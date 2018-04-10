‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Cannot Unsee This Season 3 Meme Scene

My Hero Academia has premiered the first episode of the long awaited third season of the series, and fans have loved the fact that they’re seeing new content from their favorite series.

But what fans did not expect to see along with their favorite Class 1-A students making a coincidental reference to the “Distracted Boyfriend” Internet meme with All Might, Izuku, and Bakugo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A scene during My Hero Academia likens a stylish reminder that Izuku and Bakugo were working together to pass their final exam against All Might with the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme found online a few weeks back. The Twitter account from anime distribution company Funimation shared the likeness with fans, and now fans won’t be able to see Izuku and Bakugo’s big clash with All Might in a new way.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.