My Hero Academia Is Finally Giving Our Favorite Rocker Their Own Figure

My Hero Academia is in the throes of its final saga, giving each member of the Class 1-A student body the opportunity to shine in the fight against All For One and his scores of villains. While the likes of Deku and Shoto Todoroki might have garnered quite a bit of the spotlight in recent chapters, Jiro and her Quirk, Earphone Jack, were able to overcome their biggest challenge to date in taking on the villains' leader alongside other heavy hitters. Now, the most rocking member of UA Academy has a new figure coming later this year.

Perhaps there was no bigger moment for Jiro Kyoka than in My Hero Academia's fourth season, in which she led the charge for Class 1-A when it came to the School Festival's talent competition. Assembling a band of her friends at UA Academy, Jiro was able to deliver a performance that remains one of the best songs to emerge from the anime adaptation to date. Luckily, her musical prowess is far from the only talent at her fingertips as her Quirk has come in handy in the fight against evil. Having the ability to emit sonic waves and even use her earlobes as whips, Jiro has been an instrumental member of Deku's class for quite some time.

Earphone Jack Rises

Pop-Up Parade has shared a first look at the upcoming Jiro figure, which is slated to arrive in October of this year. At present, My Hero Academia fans can pre-order the figure for a little under $35 USD. Hopefully, Jiro is able to survive the events of the final saga in which she is attempting to lend her allies a hand to take down All For One and save Hero Society.

From "My Hero Academia" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Kyoka Jiro! Fans of the series, be sure to take a look and preorder her for your collection soon!



At present, My Hero Academia has confirmed that its seventh season is on the way, though Studio Bones has kept a release date close to its chest. Season Six's ending hinted at the arrival of the number one hero of North America, Star And Stripe, and while her Quirk has some serious power behind it, Shigaraki might have reached a level making him impossible to beat. Needless to say, the next season will have plenty for Class 1-A to deal with.

