My Hero Academia Unleashes Shoto's New Supersonic Move

My Hero Academia has brought one of the major fights for the Final Act to its official end with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and with it has unleashed Shoto Todoroki's new supersonic move as he rushed to stop Dabi and save his family from their destruction! The Final Act of My Hero Academia's manga began with Shoto and Dabi having the brotherly confrontation that fans have been waiting to see for quite a while. It ultimately ended with Shoto's victory, but it was soon revealed that Dabi was far from actually defeated from this.

Dabi's real plan was subsequently revealed as he began building up a massive store of heat within his body, and has been spending the last few chapters of My Hero Academia trying to blow himself up and take out as many innocent people as possible. But the rest of the Todoroki family had jumped in to stop this explosion, and Shoto himself was finally able to make the scene thanks to a new use of his Flashfire Fist: Phosphor that allowed him to move faster than he ever has before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Shoto's Supersonic New Move Explained

My Hero Academia Chapter 390 picks up shortly after Tenya Iida had helped Shoto speed to the scene of Dabi's imminent explosion, and it seemed like Shoto was going to cut things very close as the rest of his family was caught in Dabi's flames and trying to keep him from exploding. The two of them were able to speed there thanks to Iida, but Shoto's use of his Flashfire Fist: Phosphor (that he previously used in the fight against Dabi) then helped to keep their speed without slowing them down.

Shoto kept building his ice constructs in order to reduce their drag on them, and simultaneously was covering them in a barrier of heat in order to reduce friction. Shoto is able to contain the eventual explosion when he gets to Dabi and his family in time, but he also explains that it's thanks to all of their combined efforts that the worst was kept from happening. This brings the Todoroki's terrible story to an end for now, and thankfully not a heartbreaking reunion that could have gone much worse.

