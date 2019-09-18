My Hero Academia Teases Endeavor’s ‘Changed’ Self

If there is someone fans of My Hero Academia love to hate, it is Endeavor. The Pro Hero may be ranked number one these days, but he’s never been a favorite with fans. The character’s brutal personality and abusive past made him difficult to support, but My Hero Academia has tried to redeem him as of late. And according to a recent chapter, Endeavor has come further with his turnaround than fans ever thought.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia put out chapter 243, and it was there fans learned a bit about Endeavor. Izuku has been tasked with doing yet another work study, and he was invited to work under Endeavor through Shoto Todoroki. The pair were joined by Katsuki Bakugo for the gig, and their first encounter with Endeavor at his Pro Hero Agency was rough.

As expected, Endeavor was brusque with the trio, and he really only cared about his son Shoto. Still, Izuku was quick to analyze the situation, and his astute skills led him to make a curious comment about the hero.

“[Endeavor] made quite the impression on me back at the sports festival. I’ve been kinda scared of the guy ever since then honestly but he seems different now,” the boy thinks to himself.

Of course, Izuku is not wrong. In the past, Endeavor would have simply refused to welcome Izuku and Katsuki to his agency as interns. His temperamental attitude was hard to gauge at the best of times, but Endeavor has seemingly cooled down since taking All Might’s place at the top. Slowly but surely, Endeavor is learning the lessons which All Might tried to teach him for years, and the lessons are surely changing the Flame Hero for the best.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.