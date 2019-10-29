My Hero Academia Shares Endeavor’s Big Lesson for Izuku

Endeavor may be one of the greatest Pro Heroes out there, but that doesn’t mean he has the affection of fans. In fact, it turns out the hero has more enemies than admirers, and many of those haters are fans of My Hero Academia. Endeavor did not endear himself to fans, and many have written him off. But thanks to a new update, fans have learned the Pro Hero know a thing or two about teaching.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans witnessed the start of a new work study. Izuku has found himself working under Endeavor alongside Todoroki and Bakugo. When the trio go on a mission with Endeavor, the Pro Hero thoroughly schools them before giving Izuku a lesson he should never forget.

“Work on your Air Force of whatever until it becomes second nature. Forget about the second ability for now,” the hero says which confuses Izuku. After all, the boy thought he would be working on his additional Quirks, but Endeavor says such a distraction would hurt Izuku’s training.

“Everyone out there does it every day. Even subconsciously. See that guy driving down there? The one yawning? You think he woke up one day knowing how to drive? … He practiced all that, one thing at a time, until he didn’t have to think about it anymore,” Endeavor explains.

“No matter how strong your power is, the foundation’s gotta be built on steady diligence.”

Surprisingly enough, this lesson makes all sorts of sense. While some Pro Heroes like All Might were gifted with nearly instant talent, others had to beat their powers into themselves. Endeavor is one such persons, and he believes Izuku needs to master his current move set before moving to a different Quirk. So whether fans like it or not, it seems Endeavor does know a thing about teaching up-and-coming heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.