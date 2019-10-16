My Hero Academia Gives Update on Endeavor and Rei’s Relationship

My Hero Academia isn’t too focused on romance, but the story does have its share of couples. People may ship Izuku and Ochaco to extreme lengths, but the would-be couple has bigger things to worry about right than a crush. Of course, other characters sought to ruin their love life a la Endeavor, and fans are happy for it. Now, those fans just got an update on the Flame Hero and his wife which few didn’t expect.

Recently, fans learned a slew of information about My Hero Academia when the series put out a new book. The novel acts as a guide to your favorite heroes and villains, so it’s little surprise to see Endeavor mention. His special fact references his current hero ranking, but it also makes a quick nod to his wife Rei.

As translated by Aitaikimochi, the book starts off by detailing how Endeavor became the Number 1 Hero against his wishes.

“Due to AM’s retirement, he became the No. 1 Hero w/o wishing for it. He’s powerful, diligent but grasping to figure out what it means to be No. 1. He wants to be different than AM- to be a true No. 1 Hero,” the fact reads.

Continuing, the fact makes mention of Rei and says Endeavor is “still not allowed to see” her. For fans, this aside was surprising as Endeavor has never brought up his wife on his own. Fans learned through Shoto that Rei was abused by Endeavor much like he was as a child. Eventually, the trauma caught up to her and pushed her to attack Shoto which gave him his infamous scar. Endeavor chose to commit Rei to an institution after the incident so she could get care, but it seems part of that deal keeps him from seeing Rei. And as Endeavor tries to become a person worthy of taking All Might’s place, he might have to break the rules to find redemption by meeting with Rei.

