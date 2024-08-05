My Hero Academia Creator Breaks Silence on the Manga’s Ending

My Hero Academia is finally over. After an impressive 10-year run, the hit Shonen Jump came to a close this week with chapter 430. The big release revealed how Deku’s journey as the world’s greatest hero came together, and fans are still processing the packed ending. Now, series creator Kohei Horikoshi is speaking on the finale, and it seems he is happy to have made it this far with My Hero Academia.

After all, Horikoshi posted his final author’s note for My Hero Academia with chapter 430. It was there the artist thanked readers for their support, and he made sure to shout out Shueisha for giving him a place to create.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was so glad to be in Jump! I’m so glad for everyone who read my series. Thank you so much,” he wrote.

In light of the finale, Horikosh also spoke with Oricon in Japan as My Hero Academia ushered its final chapter. During the chat, the artist admitted he feels somewhat hollow now that his work is over. After all, My Hero Academia has been his life for a decade now, and its success has helped shape the state of shonen.

“I feel surprisingly lonely. I have been thinking, ‘Finally, I can reach my goal.’ Honestly, I don’t really get [the success]… It’s not humility. I genuinely thought, ‘Why?’ Maybe its because the series kept going for a long time.”

As you can imagine, it is hard to say goodbye to a series as massive as My Hero Academia, and this is true whether you are a fan or its creator. Deku has become a mascot for the modern anime fandom. Just like Naruto before him, Deku put a spotlight on Shonen Jump, and his impact on the publication cannot be understated. Now, it is time for a new era to push Shonen Jump forward, and we’re sure Horikoshi will be watching on with pride.

Not caught up with My Hero Academia? No sweat. You can read the series’ official synopsis below for all the info you need:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about the ending of My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!