Jujutsu Kaisen Wouldn’t Exist Without My Hero Academia, Says Creator

Shueisha is home to some of the world’s best manga, and Jujutsu Kaisen is leading the pack nowadays. Creator Gege Akutami began work on the series in March 2018, and for years now, it has been building an army of fans. Now, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is taking time to shoutout the person who made the manga possible, and it has fans sending their thanks to Kohei Horikoshi.

Oh yeah, that is right. The creator of My Hero Academia is one of many who made Jujutsu Kaisen possible. In a new note, Akutami marked the the end of the My Hero Academia manga, and it was there he said his work would not exist without the work Horikoshi created.

“Jujutsu Kaisen would not exist without My Hero Academia. Congratulations,” Akutami posted. And of course, the creator is not alone in his thanks. My Hero Academia opened a lot of doors for Shonen Jump creators, and Horikoshi has gone on to inspire a new generation of artists.

After a decade in print, My Hero Academia came to a close this week, and chapter 430 is nothing but bittersweet to fans. It is a gorgeous love letter to all that Horikoshi created, and fans admit they’re having a hard time saying goodbye. Still, the legacy of My Hero Academia lives on, and it is prevalent thanks to hits like Jujutsu Kaisen. Akutami was inspired by the work Horikoshi did, and in the coming years, more creators will come forward who were raised on My Hero Academia. So even if we have seen the last of Deku, we haven’t seen the last of his impact on the world.

If you have not checked out Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find the hit supernatural series easily enough. The manga is on the Shonen Jump app while its anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

