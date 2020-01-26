New My Hero Academia Ending Teases Hawks’ Darker Origin

Although he technically isn’t supposed to appear in My Hero Academia’s anime until long after the fourth season’s events, thanks to the recent Heroes Rising film jumping several arcs ahead of where the anime series currently is Hawks got his anime debut much sooner than expected. In fact, it was previously confirmed that this favorite pro hero would be making an appearance in the fourth season before it’s all said and done. It’s not currently known as to what capacity this favorite pro hero will appear in, but the newest ending theme sequence for the season is teasing a major reveal that hasn’t even made its way to the manga yet!

Without giving too much away, the pro hero Hawks makes his official debut in the story following the events of the Culture Festival arc. With this arc currently rounding out the final half of the fourth season, there’s been a question as to whether or not the anime would bring some of these future elements into the anime sooner than expected too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main reason being that the new ending theme sequence reveals many of the pro heroes who have yet to make their anime debut, like Hawks, through mysterious photos. But Hawks’ photo is one of the more bleak as it teases an intense origin story that has yet to be explored in the official manga series yet.

This frame radiates such an impersonal & cold environment down to every last detail. • Hawks, a child, blindfolded & in a hospital gown.

• The suits taking notes & telling him what to do.

• The walls, grey & dull.

• The fence, resembling a cage. I hate it pls free him. pic.twitter.com/PsF3ZEghVp — ۫ (@giveseraserhead) January 25, 2020

The photos show some of the pro heroes enjoying their youths at U.A. Academy, but Hawks’ photo is sadly different. It seems that from a young age he’s been training to use his quirk to the full extent of his abilities, and has been monitored in some kind of cold laboratory. Given that his major personality quirk is that he wants to “fly freely,” this image hints at why he’s so against just being a hero. It seems like he didn’t have much of a choice.

With Hawks being hinted at in the anime in many cases, and the manga slowly digging into this pro as a character, we’ll be getting a more rounded take on this mysterious favorite. Ready for Hawks to make his way to My Hero Academia’s fourth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.