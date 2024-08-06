My Hero Academia Time Skip Solidifies Hatsume’s Genius

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end, and the time skip in the final chapter revealed what Met Hatsume did with her genius in the future. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten years after it first began, and the final chapter gives fans a much needed glimpse into the future of Izuku Midoriya and the rest of his classmates. While the finale reveals more about the future, it also hints at the kinds of careers that a few of the non-hero focused students went into in the future as well.

My Hero Academia uses the time skip in the final chapter to move eight years into the future after Izuku and the other members of Class 1-A graduate from U.A. Academy, and fans are given a glimpse into the future careers. While nearly all of the heroes have gone on to become successful pro heroes in their own right, it’s also the same case for the students of the Support Course like Mei Hatsume. It turns out her devices have gone on to be recognized by the rest of the public.

Mei Hatsume in My Hero Academia Chapter 430

My Hero Academia: Mei Hatsume’s Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 kicks off its time skip eight years later as a new group of kids is getting ready to go onto their own high school paths. It’s here that some kids reveal their hope to join the Support Course as support items are all the rage those days thanks to Lightly Labs, where Hatsume works in the future alongside Bibimi Kenranzaki. But the real boost from Hatsume comes later in the chapter where Deku is given a super suit so that he can fight as a pro hero as well.

All Might explains to Deku that Hatsume and Melissa Shield worked together to create a new suit that will allow Deku to fight using multiple quirks again. The two of them have been working on it for the past eight years thanks to funding from Bakugo and the rest of the heroes, and then Deku is able to go off into a much brighter future. So while Deku and the others might have gone into their future, Hatsume still plays a crucial role in helping each of them all those years later after playing such a crucial role throughout the series as a whole.