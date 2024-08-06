My Hero Academia Reveals Deku’s Familiar U.A. Students

My Hero Academia is now over, and all eyes are on its final chapter. After a decade in print, Weekly Shonen Jump brought the pillar to a close thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi. The epic finale is dense to say the least as it covers a pretty significant time skip. And in case you missed it, the first page of chapter 430 introduces the next Class 1-A.

The reveal comes at the start of the ending as we meet Izuku Midoriya in the far future. The series features an eight-year time skip, and it wraps with our hero becoming a teacher at U.A. High School. Sitting in the staff lounge, Izuku can be seen journaling until he is interrupted by two students.

And who might the kids be? Well, one is easy to spot. Kota has become a hero-in-training under Izuku at the school. As for the other kid, well – we met him back in My Hero Academia chapter 425 for the first time.

Yes, that is right. The kid we met in chapter 425 and again in 429 has become a hero. We still don’t know the name of the kid, but his features are hard to miss. The boy, who was locked up by his family, felt he was destined to become a villain much like Shigaraki. However, a simple grandma on the street helped the boy avoid such a lonesome fate. In the end, her kindness set the kid on the path to become a hero, and he is now classmates with Kota.

Of course, many My Hero Academia fans also expected Eri to follow in Deku’s footsteps, but that is not the case. We get a peek at the girl in this time skip, but the teenager isn’t trying to become a hero. Instead, she is seen wearing a normal school uniform with a guitar on her back. After dealing with such trauma in her life, Eri is ready to pursue her dream of music, and you can bet Mirio is backing her the whole way with Aizawa.

Clearly, Izuku has a handful with his current U.A. class, and he will have to balance the work soon. The end of chapter 430 ushers Deku back into the frontlines as he returns to hero work. Despite losing his quirk, Deku is able to resume hero work after Bakugo leads a fundraiser to create a support gear suit for the boy. This means Izuku has two jobs going on, so Kota is going to need to keep his teacher on track.

