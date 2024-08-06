My Hero Academia Time Skip Crowns a New Number One Hero

My Hero Academia has ended with a time skip looking into the future, and with it has revealed who the next number one hero really is. My Hero Academia has officially ended its ten year run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series gave fans a brief look into the future before it all wrapped up. With Izuku Midoriya and the others graduating from U.A. Academy and moving on with the rest of their lives, each of them has gone on to their various careers and bright future as heroes and other professions.

My Hero Academia‘s final chapter jumps forward eight years into the future and reveals that while Deku himself remained at U.A. Academy as a teacher without any use of One For All left over, the rest of his former classmates and other young heroes have gone on to great success as pros in their own way. In fact, it’s revealed that the new number one hero is actually Lemillion, Mirio Togata, who quickly rose to the top of the ranks and passed up some other key heroes on the way.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 sees Deku recounting everything that happened while each of them were kids in school fighting against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. It’s then revealed that he’s become a teacher at U.A. Academy and has been keeping tabs on how Katsuki Bakugo and the other members of his class are currently doing in the pro hero rankings. Bakugo’s been lowering in the ranks, Shoto Todoroki’s steadily leaving the shadow of his father’s work, and Deku explains that Mirio has “skyrocketed” to the top of the chart over Kamui Woods and Mt. Lady.

Deku then explains that Neito Monoma and Juzo Honenuki have been matching that pace and rising up the ranks in much the same way with Mirio even joking about how nervous he was. But this all further demonstrates that Sir Nighteye’s final prediction for Mirio has indeed come true. He foresaw that his pupil would be the top hero someday bringing smiles to the public, and while Mirio had gone through his own trials and tribulations since then, it’s clear that he’s finally be able to live up to that dream and is at the top of the ranks in the future.