My Hero Academia Time Skip Reveals New Designs for Class 1-A

The end has come for Izuku Midoriya and his allies at UA Academy, so creator Kohei Horikoshi made sure to give manga readers quite the going away present when it came to My Hero Academia. Now that the final fight has ended, the superhero shonen series took the chance to let fans see what the future would hold for the young crime fighters. While no sequel series has been confirmed, Horikoshi took the chance to highlight Deku and Class 1-A in the future as readers got one last look at the universe that has had a major impact on the anime world.

Warning. If you haven’t read the final chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 430, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Thanks to All Might and Shigaraki’s defeat, a new age of peace has descended upon Hero Society. Not only are the biggest bads of the shonen universe dead, but civilians are taking a page from heroes and stopping villains from ever being “born” by lending a helping hand. While Deku might not longer have the power of One For All flowing through his veins, he has taken up residence as a teacher at UA Academy while his friends patrol the streets as the world’s greatest heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: All Grown Up

While Izuku Midoriya might no longer have his powers associated with One For All, All Might had one last surprise for the shonen superhero. Giving Deku a mechanical suit that was similar to All Might’s in the final fight, Midoriya can join his friends on the battlefield. On the final page, we see Izuku joining his comrades as they all show off their adult superhero designs as My Hero Academia ends its legendary run.

Horikoshi has earned his retirement and then some, having worked on the manga for over a decade. At present, Kohei hasn’t revealed if he’ll be working on a sequel and/or spin-off series that will return to UA Academy, though the franchise still has a big future on the screen. As the seventh season continues to release new episodes, the fourth film of the franchise released in Japan and will hit North America this October.

Want to see if the young heroes’ adventure will continue as adults? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Class 1-A.