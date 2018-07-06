‘My Hero Academia’ Manga Release Dates Revealed

Viz Media has revealed the release dates for the English version of the My Hero Academia manga today during a panel at Anime Expo 2018, and it looks like we’ll catch up to the Japanese series incredibly soon.

While the company had previously noted that it would be speeding up its release of the manga in order to catch up, we now know exactly when each volume — through Volume 18 — will release. Check out the tweet below by Deb Aoki from the panel:

.@shonenjump at #ax2018 – My Hero Academia speed-up! MHA will now be released bi-monthly between now & April 2019, until they catch up with Japan pic.twitter.com/ofYHq5aPVf — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) July 6, 2018

Basically, every other month through April 2019 will see the release of a My Hero Academia volume in English, with Volume 13 having release in June 2018 through Volume 18. It’s perfect timing, given that the English release of the manga and the anime are both at the start of or in the middle of the “Hero License Exam Arc” where the heroes in training try to acquire provisional licenses in order to become professionals and actually use their Quirks out and about in order to fight villains.

Additionally, there’s to be a film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, released this year. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is scheduled to release in Japan August 3rd, and in the United States sometime this Fall. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”