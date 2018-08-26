‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘In Their Own Quirky Ways’

My Hero Academia has kicked off its major Sports Festival, pitting all of the students against one another in a huge competition and demonstration of their Quirks. With the first phase of the obstacle race down, it’s time to find out what kind of wacky things are next.

Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The obstacle course race of the Sports Festival continues as Todoroki freezes past the robot obstacles. One falls on Kirishima, but he breaks through. His Quirk is Hardening, which hardens his body. Class 1-B’s Tetsutetsu breaks through as well, and his Quirk hardens his body like steel just as Kirishima can. Hanta Sero’s Quirk is revealed, which shoots tape out of his elbows, and Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow, which summons a shadowy ally to aid him in battle. Class 1-A’s kids are easily breaking through the obstacles, as their fights with the villains have made them resilient. Midoriya uses a piece of the robots as a shield in order to avoid using One For All yet. The second obstacle is revealed, a field full of strings attached to pillars over big pitfalls. One strange girl covered in gadgets from the Support Course (which can bring whatever gadgets they invent to the Festival in order to balance the scales) and easily traverses the obstacle and does so in order to get the attention of those watching for her gadgets. Todoroki remains in first with Bakugo following closely. The last obstacle is a huge mine field, and in this Bakugo takes the lead. Bakugo and Todoroki begin fighting one another as Midoriya approaches the minefield. Noting the distance between him and them, he sticks his piece of robot into the ground and purposefully jumps onto the mines. With the resulting explosion, Midoriya launches himself over the minefield completely. He realized it was better to slowdown altogether to avoid hitting the mines, and that no one will be able to go through it quickly. Using the cluster of unhit mines at the entrance, he digs them up and hits them (which resulted in the explosion). He passes Todoroki and Bakugo, but he didn’t figure out how he was going to land as the three of them speed toward the end. As Midoriya falls, he strikes the ground with the piece of robot and knocks Bakugo and Todoroki out of the way, taking first place in the obstacle race with the boost from the resulting explosion. All Might celebrates the victory as he was worried that Midoriya’s selflessness would hold him back. But he’s comforted knowing Midoriya is indeed a fighter. Midoriya’s worried about what will come next in the exam as the final standings put him in first place, with Todoroki and Bakugo rounding out the top 3. The Top 42 advance to the second round, which is confirmed to be a Cavalry Battle. The participants form teams of two to four people with each player getting a headband with a point value based on the results of the obstacle race. But the first place total is 10 million points, instantly putting Midoriya in the crosshairs of every other student in the Festival as this is their chance to completely flip everything.

