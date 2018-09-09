‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Strategy, Strategy, Strategy’

My Hero Academia is knee deep in the Sports Festival as the students all prepare for the next event, Cavalry Battle, in which Midoriya was made the premium target because of how well he did during the obstacle race.

Will Midoriya be able to put together a cavalry team and make it through to the next round? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

With the Cavalry Battle of the Sports Festival underway, Midoriya learns he’s worth ten million points. He also learns the true pressure of standing on top. Teams must steal headbands from the other students to gather points, and there will be 12 teams running around trying to gather points but each one can still be in the battle until it’s over even if their headband is taken. Pro heroes discuss the Cavalry Battle, and figure out that it’s a blend of teamwork and solo shining. Various members of Class 1-A try to get in a team with Bakugo, and Kirishima pairs up in order to build a strong foundation for Bakugo’s horse. Midoriya tries to find his own team, but everyone’s avoiding him because of his point total. Uraraka joins up with him, and they try to recruit Iida but he refuses. Iida doesn’t want to lose to Midoriya again and thinks by following Midoriya he won’t get stronger. With this, Midoriya realizes that everyone’s an enemy. Jus then, the student from the Support Course joins his group. Mei Hatsume wants to use his position at the top in order to get the most eyes on her powerful gadgets, and she’s packed a ton of gadgets for them to use. Uraraka seems annoyed at how well they’re getting along. Midoriya wants one more for his team, and he asks a mysterious person to be his fourth. Class 1-B vows to not be seen as second best anymore, and they’ll take it to Class 1-A in the next battle. The fourth person in Midoriya’s team is revealed to be Tokoyami (and he’s leading the charge with his Dark Shadow). Todoroki talks to his team about strategy and mentions that he’ll never use his fire quirk in battle. Everyone immediately charges at Midoriya’s team, and they want to run but begin sinking due to a quirk. Midoriya’s able to get them out of there with Hatsume’s backpack, Dark Shadow covers their escape, and Uraraka makes them float. Shoji’s team is Mineta and Tsu, as he covers their tiny bodies in his arms. Midoriya’s team escapes into the air, but damages Hatsume’s rocket boot. Bakugo gives chase, but Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow blocks the explosive attack. Midoriya realizes they can’t shoot into the sky anymore. Seven minutes into the game, and only Class 1-B has managed to score any points. Class 1-B’s Neito Monoma says this was their strategy all along. Figuring not many would get cut after the first event, Class 1-B stuck around the middle of the proceedings in order to observe the skills of Class 1-A’s fighters. Bakugo’s is angered at this, and vows to take down Class 1-B. Midoriya thinks they’ll be safe as attention will go toward Class 1-B, but then his team is stopped by Todoroki, Iida, Yaoyorozu, and Kaminari’s team. Todoroki’s gunning for his headband.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.