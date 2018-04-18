‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases A Villainous Ambush

My Hero Academia’s next episode (No. 41, “Kota), is coming up this weekend (at the time of writing this) – and you can see just how much will go down in the episode, by watching the preview above!

Season 3 will continue that “School Trip Arc” from the manga by taking Class 1-A even deeper into their summer training camp in the mountains, which is being run by the cat-themed Pro Hero group, the Wild Wild Pussycats. From the footage shown in the preview, we can surmise the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The training will be even harder than ever, utilizing both individual skills and group coordination.

True to Shota’s ominous words at the end of last episode, there will be strenuous tests specifically designed to push each student’s quirk to new levels of power and control. This looks like it will get especially intense for Todoroki.

We’ll meet more of the Pussycats team.

Idealistic Izuku will continue trying to bridge the wide divide with cynical Kota.

The Training camp won’t remain a safe haven for long, as a big threat looms on the horizon.

As you can see above, it seems episode 41 will likely end on an exciting yet foreboding note. In this shot, we see the League of villains’ new recruits, the Vanguard Action Squad, standing on a cliff that presumably overlooks the Pussycats’ training camp. That’s not a good sign for Class 1-A, who is even less protected in this location than they were at the U.A. facility the villains previously attacked.

MANGA SPOILERS FOLLOW – Fans of the manga know that episode 41 will likely be the last little “prelude episode” we get before things really kick into high gear. The Vanguard Action Squad attack on the camp leads to an exciting showdown – particularly one featuring Izuku fighting for something that’s connected to Kota’s tragic past.

After the Vanguard attack, the villains take an important member of Class 1-A hostage, which leads to the even more exciting “Hideout Raid Arc”. That storyline will see the U.A. Staff rallying for a counter-strike against the League of Villains, in order to re-establish their reputation as protectors. Meanwhile, Class 1-A launches its own mission, in order rescue one of their own.

The anime is moving at a pretty solid pace right now, so the “Hideout Raid Arc” and its headlining showdown between All Might and All-For-One shouldn’t be too far off! Are you My Hero Academia manga fans enjoying how the anime is pacing things? And what are you most excited to see onscreen? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services.