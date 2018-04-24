‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Reveals Several New Villains

My Hero Academia‘s third season has been impressing fans so far. This appreciation was especially felt when the League of Villains finally made their impressive move at the end of the latest episode.

But this is only the beginning as the preview for Episode 42 of the series is teasing more from the fearsome Vanguard Action Squad of the new League of Villains.

With Dabi, the villain whose Quirk set the forest on fire with a blue flame, leading the charge, new villains are revealed as attacking Aizawa and Class 1-A. The villain who dodges The Pussycat’s Tora’s punches before catching his fist at the end is named Magne. Her Quirk is magnetism and will surely provide a heck of a time for Aizawa.

As for the Lizard villain, his name is Spinner. His Quirk is unknown, but he provides a fierce challenge for the students to overcome. The final villain teased in the end has a black hood with his face covered by a mask, and he’s currently making his way to Kota.

Who is the man in the hood? His name is Muscular, and he’s going to give Kota and Izuk a majorly tough time during the next few episodes of the series. Fans are certainly going to not want to miss it.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.