‘My Hero Academia’ Just Reminded Us of Midoriya’s Greatest Strength

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode, “Roaring Upheaval” saw Classes 1-A and 1-B, scattered around U.A.’s forest training ground, trying to survive an ambush by the League of Villains’ new Vanguard Action Squad.

Things took a drastic turn when Class 1-A’s Bakugo and Tokoyami were both captured by new “magic” villain, Mr. Compress. Compress tried to flee the scene with his captives in tow, which forced Izuku Midoriya and his squad of Class 1-A friends to launch a desperate pursuit to recover their friends. It’s in that chase sequence that we get the small but important reminder that besides his powerful “One-For-All” quirk, young Midoriya has another special skill that is probably his greatest power!

As Compress is fleeing with his hostages, it’s Midoriya who once again proves to be a master tactician – not only when facing threats on his own (like his recent battle against villain Muscular), but also when leading a team. When it looks like Compress is getting away, Midoriya comes up with a quick plan combining the quirks of his classmates (Asui, Uraraka, Shoji, Todoroki) into creating a human slingshot that launches Shoji, Todoroki and Midoriya into the air. The group is able to get the drop (literally) on Compress, only to find themselves in more trouble, as they students and Compress all land right at the Vanguard Action Squad’s rendezvous point, with the zany Twice, the blood-sucking Himiko Toga, and fiery Dabi all ready to take them on.

Midoriya’s quick thinking was a nice callback to the early episodes of the series – like in episode 1, where Izuku ran in to confront Sludge Villain and free Bakugo, with no quirk of his own to speak of. All Midoriya had was his intense study of the superhero world, and the strategies he could come up with. Those wits got him through the U.A. Entry Exams and, were a highlight of his battle during the Sports Festival. While time and experience now have Midoriya relying on his One-For-All quirk powers more, moments of seeing the young man’s strategic prowess remind us why the show’s opening segment will prove true: we’re witnessing the story of how he became the world’s greatest hero. And that means more than just gaining the power of All Might; Midoriya’s compassion for his friends and loved ones, and ability to see a plan take shape, even under staunch pressures, are equal components of greatness.

