New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Full Hero Assault

Although My Hero Academia fans are still feeling heartbroken after the end of the last episode, the third season is still moving forward as it takes the first steps into its fresh new arc, Hideout Raid.

It seems that things are going to kick off with a bang as new images for the next episode feature an impressive line up of pro-Heroes ready to take on the League of Villains.

Not only did the next episode preview tease an angsty episode, which a few of these stills confirm, but there’s also more steps taken toward the titular raid of the Hideout Raid arc. These screens feature an impressive pro-hero line-up as they begin their planning for a huge counterattack toward the League of Villains.

The line-up includes already introduced pro-Heroes like All Might, Endeavor, Best Jeanist, Mt. Lady, Kamui Woods, and Tora of the Pussycats, but also brand new heroes are here such as Gang Orca and Edgeshot. It’s certainly a line-up compiling the best of the best, which is going to be necessary in order to strike at the elusive and coordinated villains. They proved that they can’t be taken likely after that attack on the forest boot camp.

Episode 46 of My Hero Academia is titled “From Iida to Midoriya” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Bakugo has been kidnapped! What will the U.A. students decide to do? Bakugo has been captured by the League of Villains. Kirishima and Todoroki want to rescue him by themselves, but are met with conflict from Class 1-A members! Will they be able to save their friend? Although Deku was hesitant at first, after hearing Kirishima and the others, he has decided to help save Bakugo! However, before they embark on their mission something appears before them!”

For curious fans of the anime, who are up to date with the manga, a promotional set of cards already spoiled what is next to come in the anime series as it heads into its next arc, “Hideout Raid.” In this arc, both the pro-heroes and whichever U.A. students agree to help rescue Bakugo attack the base of the League of Villains. This is one of the highest anticipated clashes in the entire anime given where it ends as well.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.