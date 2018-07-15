‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Izuku’s Next Big Test

My Hero Academia has kicked off the second wave of the third season, and that means it’s time for the anticipated Provisional Hero License Exams. As teased in the new opening, it’s time for more characters as well.

The preview for the next episode teases the kick off of the exams, and fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye on all of the new characters introduced from here on out. It’s going to be a tough road for Midoriya.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 53 is titled, “The Test” and the synopsis for the episode is as such:

“The Provisional License Exam Starts! Deku learns to focus on his legs with his new move the “Shoot Style!” Each member of Class A also takes a step forward with their new power moves and the day of the Provisional License Exam gets closer!

The prestigious Shiketsu High School and Ketsbutsu Academy join U.A. Academy as they compete against each other to pass the Provisional License Exam. Even though Deku and the others are surprised at the amount of participants, they soon learn of the details of the first selection?!”

The synopsis further elaborates on what fans see in the preview as rival hero schools Shiketsu and Ketsbutsu Academy make their appearance and introduce a whole new set of powers, rivals, and challenges Midoriya and the others are going to have to face in the biggest test of his hero skills yet.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.