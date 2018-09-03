‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease A Big Midoriya, Bakugo Battle

Subbed the Boku No Hero Academia Episode 60 “It’s About that Quirk of Yours” preview, which will be about All Might visiting All For One at Tartarus and Bakugou and Deku’s fight at night! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/3BA9Im73JF — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 1, 2018

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode has wrapped the Hero License Exam, and the results of which seem to stir Bakugo quite a bit as the preview for the next episode sees him call out Midoriya.

But the latest batch of spoilers for the next episode teases that the two are going to deal with their problems with another big fight.

Episode 60 of My Hero Academia is titled, “A Talk About Your Quirk” and the translated synopsis (as provided by Twitter user @aitaikimochii) reads as such:

“The night after the announcements of the results of the Provisional License Exam, Bakugo calls Deku out. The Provisional License Exam has finally ended! The results of those who passed are displayed, but not all of Class 1-A were able to obtain their licenses!? Later that night after the results were announced, Bakugo calls Deku out for something!”

As fans can see by the synopsis, there will be quite a bit packed into the next episode of the series. Not only will fans see the results of the Hero License Exam, but it also teases that some members of Class 1-A were not able to get their licenses after the exam. The results then stir Bakugo in a way that calls out Midoriya to ask him about his Quirk.

Bakugo’s one of the few other characters who knows Midoriya’s One For All secret with All Might, but while he didn’t believe Midoriya at first it seems like that’s changed. Midoriya’s improved over the last few seasons since then, and naturally Bakugo will become frustrated by this.

The last time the two talked with one another like this, they had a huge battle that left Bakugo feeling even more frustrated with Midoriya. This is going to happen again, and fans are going to want to see the results of the two’s emotional turmoil as their rivalry enters a new stage.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.