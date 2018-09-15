‘My Hero Academia’s Debuts Heartwarming Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode featured a pretty big fight between Midoriya and Bakugo as the two of them finally worked out the feelings they have been bottling up for the past three seasons.

After the dust settled and the boys were relegated to their punishment, the post-credits scene for the episode features a heartwarming conversation showing just how far their heated rivalry has come.

After their fight, Aizawa punishes them by putting them under house arrest and making them clean the dorms from top to bottom. The post-credits scene joins the two boys doing cede housework as their classmates learn of their late night fight. Tenya mentions that they’ll miss the opening ceremonies for the second semester, and Uraraka wonders if the fight means Midoriya and Bakugo have made up (Midoriya can’t answer that complicated question as of yet).

But when Midoriya and Bakugo are left alone, Midoriya sheepishly asks Bakugo what he thought of the Shoot Style. Bakugo takes a beat, but importantly, he does respond. He mentions that Midoriya’s movements in the style are too big, and was able to defend against it at the last second because of it. He mentions it’s not good for a slugfest as even when Midoriya got faster, he still had openings.

Bakugo then says it made him mad when Midoriya used a punch in the style, and Midoriya comes to a realization. While it’s not revealed what that revelation is, this post-credits scene shows what All Might was speaking of earlier in the episode. All Might realized that Midoriya and Bakugo reached a new level in their rivalry through their second fight.

They came to an understanding, and begrudging respect through the fight and now it seems that both of them will be more direct in how they will become stronger. Bakugo and Midoriya now share an equal ground and the post-credits scene teases that it will be a more friendly, less volatile rivalry. This’ll be beneficial for the two of them as now their growth won’t be needlessly hampered by dark feelings between the two.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.