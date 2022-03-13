My Hero Academia Reveals Another Downside to Eraserhead’s Quirk

My Hero Academia has a whole variety of quirks under its commands. While comics in North America tend to work with a standard set of powers, Kohei Horikoshi’s manga is different. Its heroes have all kinds of powers at hand, and Eraserhead has one of the coolest. So of course, everyone is listening up now that a new fact about his quirk has been exposed.

The update comes from My Hero Academia‘s hit prequel, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The manga put out a new chapter this week involving Eraserhead, and it was there the pro told his favorite unlicensed hero Koichi that his power doesn’t work well on enemies who emit light.

“Enemies that glow bright prevent proper visual confirmation, so my thing doesn’t work,” Eraserhead tells his newly crowned partner. It appears not even his goggles or sunglasses can get the pro a clear enough look to cancel out a glowing enemy’s power. So when it comes to the spin-off’s current villain, well – Aizawa has one plan and it is to run.

This limitation makes sense if you think about it, but as fans know, My Hero Academia hasn’t had to directly deal with this issue before. Eraserhead has been able to endure the light of Dabi’s flames to erase his quirk, but things are different when the villain himself is shrouded in light. Not only does that light keep the enemy’s body hidden, but the sight can damage Aizawa’s eyes or blind them. And as you can guess, Eraserhead isn’t one to pit his quirk against an impossible scenario. The hero knows how to make a quick getaway under the toughest circumstances, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is about to teach that to Koichi the hard way.

What do you think of this latest update on Eraserhead’s power? Did you ever consider this limitation before now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.