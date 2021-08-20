My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights The Eyes of Eraserhead

✖

My Hero Academia's latest episode of its anime adaptation featured Eraserhead and Present Mic coming to grips with just how vile the League of Villains could be and how their past has been affected by the conglomerate of evil characters, with one fan highlighting the teacher Aizawa using some perfect cosplay. While Eraserhead isn't set to continue to have a big role in the future of the fifth season, expect some major events to change his life forever when the War Arc begins and the heroes and villains clash for the fate of hero society.

Eraserhead's powers are, of course, linked to his eyes wherein he has the ability to negate a target's Quirk simply by looking at them. Of course, the downside of this power is that Aizawa's eyes need to be trained on his target and should he blink or look away in another direction from the person whose Quirk he is stealing, villains can regain their abilities in an instant. While his Quirk is strong enough on its own, Eraserhead has also spent years as a vigilante before becoming a teacher at UA Academy, employing the use of the cloth that is wrapped around his neck that he can use to tie up targets.

Instagram Cosplayer Little Libzaz shared this shrouded take on Eraserhead, which sees Aizawa unleashing the power of his eyes that has come in handy for the heroes of UA Academy more than a few times during the League of Villains' attacks and countless other threats:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @littlelibzaz

The fifth season of My Hero Academia has just finished the Endeavor Agency Arc with Aizawa and Present Mic learning the terrifying secret behind the villain Kurogiri, giving Eraserhead a serious ax to grind against the minions of All For One. As the villains of the world continue to amass followers, the series will be diving into the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which will see Shigaraki and company taking on a very different threat than the ones that they have seen from Class 1-A as they attempt to change the world of hero society forever.

What do you think of this take on one of the fan-favorite teachers of UA Academy?