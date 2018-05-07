‘My Hero Academia’ Just Reminded Everyone Why You Don’t Anger Eraserhead

One of the key figures of My Hero Academia is Class 1-A’s pro-hero teacher Aizawa, or when referred to as his hero name, Eraserhead. Fans have seen his coolness in action before, but fans just got another taste with the latest episode.

Squaring off against the League of Villains’ fiery foe Dabi, Eraserhead proved he shouldn’t be messed with as he quickly takes down Dabi for the sake of his students.

When Dabi first attacks Aizawa and the remedial students, Aizawa quickly springs into action by erasing Dabi’s Quirk. Though Dabi is able to counter with some skilled moves of his own, Eraserhead’s fighting style is meant to take down villains who are surprised when their Quirk disappears.

He quickly gets the better of Dabi, and even disarms him with Dabi pretty much captured. But Dabi’s plan is still in action and every one of the students is in danger, and it drew Aizawa’s attention elsewhere.

This distraction allows Dabi to escape, when he reveals that his Quirk isn’t quite the flame as his body breaks apart when Aizawa tries to capture him. Regardless of Dabi’s escape, he proved to plenty of fans why he shouldn’t be messed with.

Fans had yet to see a proper showing of power from the character since his fight with the villains during the first season, so it’s good to get a reminder as to why he’s the teacher in the first place.

